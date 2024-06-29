UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Receives $40.80 Consensus PT from Brokerages

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ULS shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of UL Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on UL Solutions from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get UL Solutions alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ULS

Insider Buying and Selling at UL Solutions

UL Solutions Price Performance

In related news, Director James M. Shannon bought 7,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, Director James M. Shannon purchased 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $199,976.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,976. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Linda S. Chapin acquired 1,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,785 shares in the company, valued at $49,980. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 199,997 shares of company stock worth $5,599,916 over the last 90 days.

UL Solutions stock opened at $42.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. UL Solutions has a twelve month low of $33.15 and a twelve month high of $43.85.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $670.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.66 million. On average, analysts forecast that UL Solutions will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UL Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%.

UL Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for UL Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UL Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.