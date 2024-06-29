Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:UNBLF opened at $79.50 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.55 and its 200-day moving average is $78.33. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $89.73.
Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile
