United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Position Cut by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $136.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.90 and a 1 year high of $192.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.61. The firm has a market cap of $117.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

