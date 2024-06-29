UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 17.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 349 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 51 shares during the quarter. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UNH. Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 4.8 %

UNH opened at $509.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $469.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.15, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $502.27.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were paid a $2.10 dividend. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $546.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

