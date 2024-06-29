Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

Unity Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Unity Bancorp stock opened at $29.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $296.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Unity Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.16 and its 200 day moving average is $27.55.

Unity Bancorp (NASDAQ:UNTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Unity Bancorp had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm had revenue of $25.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.15 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Bancorp will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Unity Bancorp

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Vincent Geraci sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total transaction of $70,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,359.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Unity Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 80.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unity Bancorp by 6.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. 42.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Unity Bancorp

Unity Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Unity Bank that provides range of commercial and retail banking services to individuals, small and medium sized businesses, and professional communities. It offers personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, and retirement accounts, as well as noninterest and interest-bearing demand deposits.

