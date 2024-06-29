Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Shares Acquired by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,646 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.08% of Unum Group worth $8,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UNM shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Unum Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Unum Group from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Unum Group from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Unum Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $236,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at $2,952,067.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 8,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $420,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,973,138.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 4,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total value of $236,115.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,952,067.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $51.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.83. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $41.75 and a 1 year high of $54.57.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 21.69%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

