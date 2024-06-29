Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 8.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$4.10 and last traded at C$4.31. Approximately 550,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 36% from the average daily volume of 406,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$9.50 price target on shares of Valeura Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cormark upped their target price on Valeura Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th.

Valeura Energy Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$445.74 million, a P/E ratio of 47.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.98.

Valeura Energy (TSE:VLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$201.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$234.19 million. Valeura Energy had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 10.97%. Analysts anticipate that Valeura Energy Inc. will post 0.5466667 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$2,107,100.00. In related news, insider Thoresen Thai Agencies Public Company Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.21, for a total transaction of C$2,107,100.00. Also, Director William Sean Guest sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.52, for a total transaction of C$5,520,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,864,571 shares of company stock worth $9,456,336. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Valeura Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Thailand and in Turkey. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Singapore.

