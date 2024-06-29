Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) PT Lowered to $8.00

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.61% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $11.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Valley National Bancorp from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.67.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Valley National Bancorp stock opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Valley National Bancorp has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $890.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Andrew B. Abramson sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total value of $127,001.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 224,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,521.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Chillura sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.57, for a total transaction of $65,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 545,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,582,285.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,451 shares of company stock valued at $378,452 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 61.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, private banking, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments.

