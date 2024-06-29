Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC) Trading Up 0.1%

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF (TSE:VSC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$23.47 and last traded at C$23.46. Approximately 3,035 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.44.

Vanguard Canadian Short-Term Corporate Bond Index ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$23.35 and a 200-day moving average of C$23.30.

