Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 12,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 12,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $182.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $180.94 and a 200 day moving average of $177.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $149.67 and a twelve month high of $186.30.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

