Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VCN – Get Free Report) dropped 0.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$44.36 and last traded at C$44.49. Approximately 95,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 81,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$44.57.
Vanguard FTSE Canada All Cap Index ETF Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$43.98.
