Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 750,136 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,920 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $37,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA opened at $49.42 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $51.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

