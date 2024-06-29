Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for 3.9% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $33,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $211,491,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,057,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,982,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,480,000 after acquiring an additional 319,165 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,050,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 779,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,591,000 after acquiring an additional 231,163 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $249.57 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.49 and a fifty-two week high of $252.53. The firm has a market cap of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $242.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.88.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

