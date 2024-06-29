Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance
VMBS opened at $45.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.
Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile
