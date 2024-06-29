Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.151 per share by the exchange traded fund on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

VMBS opened at $45.40 on Friday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $42.06 and a 1 year high of $46.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.38.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.