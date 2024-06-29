Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.44 Per Share

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.444 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.
Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ VTIP opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.18 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.60.
About Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.