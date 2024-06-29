Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.202 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance
VGSH opened at $57.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.
Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.