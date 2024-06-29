Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.202 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH opened at $57.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

