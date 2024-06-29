Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 258.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $500.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

