Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Purchased by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 258.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,203,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,135,441,000 after acquiring an additional 383,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,840,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,976,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,726 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 850.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,877,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,877,908,000 after purchasing an additional 7,943,467 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48,075.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,158,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,253,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147,910 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,217,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,092,000 after purchasing an additional 383,000 shares during the period.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NYSEARCA VOO opened at $500.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $485.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- What is Put Option Volume?
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.