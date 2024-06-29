Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Reduced by Tsfg LLC

Tsfg LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 40,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 308,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,105,000 after buying an additional 126,881 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 169,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 212,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $72.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $73.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.219 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.