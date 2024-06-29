Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,441 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises about 10.3% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $43,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 40,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 69.9% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 308,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,105,000 after purchasing an additional 126,881 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 169,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 212,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after purchasing an additional 7,115 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.05 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $67.99 and a 1 year high of $73.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.23.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.219 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

