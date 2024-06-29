Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:VTC)

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.282 per share on Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st.
Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Price Performance
NASDAQ VTC opened at $75.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.07. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a one year low of $70.30 and a one year high of $77.89.
About Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.