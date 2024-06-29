Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 124,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,235,000 after acquiring an additional 4,719 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of VTI opened at $267.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

