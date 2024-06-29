Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,149 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 2.4% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $10,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,913,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,231,152,000 after buying an additional 3,679,918 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,689,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,620,000 after purchasing an additional 133,037 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10,578.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,089,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,156,095,000 after purchasing an additional 9,003,895 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,143,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,787,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,171,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,839,000 after purchasing an additional 22,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI opened at $267.62 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.50.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

