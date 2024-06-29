VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com downgraded shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

VEON Trading Up 0.6 %

VEON stock opened at $25.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. VEON has a one year low of $14.50 and a one year high of $27.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.50 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 88.4% in the fourth quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after buying an additional 910,948 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management purchased a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $97,544,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in VEON during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in VEON by 37.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of VEON by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 540,347 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,645,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares during the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VEON Company Profile

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

