Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) CMO Carmen Bozic Sells 2,280 Shares of Stock

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.72, for a total value of $1,075,521.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,198,300.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Carmen Bozic also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, June 12th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.00, for a total value of $1,089,840.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total value of $1,015,876.80.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $468.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $444.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $426.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market capitalization of $120.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.42, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.41. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $335.82 and a 1-year high of $486.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 15.22 EPS for the current year.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $462.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $456.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $371.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $448.61.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NBW Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 20,443 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,545,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 99,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,676,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,815,000 after buying an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.