Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU) Insider Sells £740,000 in Stock

Vertu Motors plc (LON:VTU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Forrester sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.94), for a total transaction of £740,000 ($938,728.91).

Vertu Motors Price Performance

Shares of LON VTU opened at GBX 71.90 ($0.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £239.58 million, a PE ratio of 1,027.14 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 76.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 70.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.72, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.03. Vertu Motors plc has a one year low of GBX 62.10 ($0.79) and a one year high of GBX 88.02 ($1.12).

Get Vertu Motors alerts:

Vertu Motors Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. This is a positive change from Vertu Motors’s previous dividend of $0.85. Vertu Motors’s payout ratio is presently 2,857.14%.

Vertu Motors Company Profile

Vertu Motors plc operates as an automotive retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars and motorcycles, vans, motability cars, and commercial vehicles, as well as provides related aftersales services. It operates chain of franchised dealerships offering sales, service, parts, and bodyshop facilities for new and used cars, and commercial vehicles under the Bristol Street Motors, Macklin Motors, and Vertu Motors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.