Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 77.4% in June

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VEXTF stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.

Vext Science, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated agricultural technology, services, and property management company in the cannabis industry in the United States. It is involved in the cultivation, extraction, manufacture, and sale of THC and CBD cartridges, concentrates, and edibles.

