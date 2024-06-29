Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF) Short Interest Down 77.4% in June

Vext Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VEXTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 77.4% from the May 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 180,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Vext Science Price Performance
VEXTF stock opened at C$0.17 on Friday. Vext Science has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.21.
Vext Science Company Profile
