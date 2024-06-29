Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

Via Renewables Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Via Renewables stock. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Bailard Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Via Renewables at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

