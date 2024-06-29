Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VIA opened at $10.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $10.99 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.66.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
