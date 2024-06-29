Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Vicarious Surgical Inc (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,600 shares, a decrease of 96.3% from the May 31st total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Vicarious Surgical from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Vicarious Surgical alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vicarious Surgical

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vicarious Surgical

Vicarious Surgical Trading Down 16.1 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vicarious Surgical by 215.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 87,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the period. DDD Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vicarious Surgical by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 6,623,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 269,523 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $207,000. Seven Grand Managers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vicarious Surgical in the third quarter worth about $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBOT opened at $5.85 on Friday. Vicarious Surgical has a 1-year low of $5.41 and a 1-year high of $62.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.21.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.00) by $0.30. Sell-side analysts predict that Vicarious Surgical will post -10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vicarious Surgical

(Get Free Report)

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vicarious Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vicarious Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.