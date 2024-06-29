Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Trading Down 3.4%

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) fell 3.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.39 and last traded at $17.50. 141,160 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 2,809,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.12.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSCO. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 46.52%. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Standard LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $11,919,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 5.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after buying an additional 2,594 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,100,000.0% during the first quarter. Natixis now owns 275,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after buying an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

