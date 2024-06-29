Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE) Short Interest Update

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,300 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 347,300 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 317,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Vintage Wine Estates Price Performance

Shares of VWE opened at $0.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37. Vintage Wine Estates has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.14.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative return on equity of 72.38% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $45.67 million for the quarter.

Vintage Wine Estates Company Profile

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the brands Bar Dog, B.R. Cohn, Cameron Hughes, Cherry Pie, Firesteed, Kunde, and others. It also owns and operates hospitality facilities; and provides bottling, fulfillment, and storage services to other companies on a contract basis.

