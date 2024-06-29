Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 28th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0955 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th.
Voestalpine Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:VLPNY opened at $5.49 on Friday. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $4.71 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Voestalpine Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Voestalpine
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Voestalpine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voestalpine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.