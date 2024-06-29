Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TORVF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.

About Volt Carbon Technologies

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc operates as a junior resource company in Canada. It operates through two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds mineral rights in various molybdenum properties in British Columbia and a graphite property in Quebec. It also focuses on the scientific study and technology applications for air classifier and battery development.

