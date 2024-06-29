Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Volt Carbon Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decline of 96.0% from the May 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Volt Carbon Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TORVF opened at $0.03 on Friday. Volt Carbon Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average is $0.05.
