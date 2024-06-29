VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $101.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on VSE from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on VSE from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on VSE from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $92.80.

VSE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $88.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. VSE has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $91.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 1.62.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.12. VSE had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $241.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.42 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that VSE will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VSE

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth about $221,000. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.

