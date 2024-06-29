Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Short Interest Update

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMFGet Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 71,700 shares, an increase of 87.2% from the May 31st total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 717.0 days.

Wacker Chemie Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF opened at $105.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $108.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.13. Wacker Chemie has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $157.87.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.

