Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 197.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,102 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,444 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,909 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,543 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,245,000 after acquiring an additional 10,317 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 73,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $11,731,000 after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock opened at $67.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $544.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $69.04.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $180,780.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,502,762 shares of company stock worth $951,475,618. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.