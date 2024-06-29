Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st.

Washington Trust Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Washington Trust Bancorp has a payout ratio of 91.8% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Washington Trust Bancorp to earn $2.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 95.7%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

WASH opened at $27.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.81. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Washington Trust Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WASH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $48.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.24 million. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

