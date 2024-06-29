Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Acquired by Kathmere Capital Management LLC

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Gilfoyle & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of WM opened at $213.34 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.71 and a 12-month high of $214.54. The stock has a market cap of $85.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.69.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $217.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Management news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total value of $859,610.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

