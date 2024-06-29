Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG) Given New GBX 435 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 420 ($5.33) to GBX 435 ($5.52) in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

WOSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 440 ($5.58) price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 475 ($6.03) to GBX 425 ($5.39) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 470 ($5.96).

Shares of WOSG stock opened at GBX 414 ($5.25) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.29. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 12-month low of GBX 324 ($4.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 789 ($10.01). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 381.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 436.75. The company has a market capitalization of £991.82 million, a P/E ratio of 940.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.07.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

