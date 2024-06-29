Wave Life Sciences Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of ($1.29) Per Share, Leerink Partnrs Forecasts (NASDAQ:WVE)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wave Life Sciences in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 25th. Leerink Partnrs analyst J. Schwartz now expects that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.25). The consensus estimate for Wave Life Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Mizuho restated an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.29.

Shares of WVE opened at $4.99 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $7.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.31. The stock has a market cap of $611.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of -1.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 4,051,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,997,000 after buying an additional 1,044,000 shares during the period. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $3,641,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 241,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 29,483 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Wave Life Sciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,861,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,485,000 after buying an additional 233,891 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $1,768,000. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,292.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

