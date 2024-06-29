Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,348 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 155,313 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,348 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $16,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $102.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.80 and its 200 day moving average is $100.39. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.