Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) by 11.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,904 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC now owns 27,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 28,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF opened at $22.05 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $23.56.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

