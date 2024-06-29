Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $91.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.47. The company has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3083 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

