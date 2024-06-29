Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Raises Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report) by 29.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone House Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM opened at $202.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $581.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $135.19 and a 52-week high of $205.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $41.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 17.79%. On average, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total value of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 5,086 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.54, for a total transaction of $1,014,860.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 212,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,355,358.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,565 shares of company stock worth $46,962,717. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JPM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. StockNews.com cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $202.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $219.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

