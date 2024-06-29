Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 282 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,054 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,092,040,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,691,698 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,660,298,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837,801 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 306.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,046,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $240,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,100 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,209,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 8,697.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,129 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $104,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,100 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CVS shares. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.05.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $59.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $52.77 and a 1-year high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

