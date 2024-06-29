Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Sells 600 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWP. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $110.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.50. The stock has a market cap of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $85.24 and a 12 month high of $114.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

