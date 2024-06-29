Wedbush Reiterates Outperform Rating for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $170.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.25% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $131.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $145.65 billion, a PE ratio of -92.63 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.07 and its 200 day moving average is $106.08. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a negative return on equity of 4.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 81.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.57) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $1,733,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 153,387 shares in the company, valued at $17,723,867.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.09, for a total transaction of $854,630.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,780,874.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 304,840 shares of company stock valued at $37,961,924 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 112.9% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the third quarter worth $450,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 26,873 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 295.9% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 91,252 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 68,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its stake in Micron Technology by 14.8% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 28,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

