Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 69.8% in June

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WEG Price Performance
Shares of WEGZY opened at $7.61 on Friday. WEG has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.
WEG Company Profile
