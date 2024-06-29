Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 69.8% in June

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZYGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WEGZY opened at $7.61 on Friday. WEG has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

