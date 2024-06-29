Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY) Short Interest Up 69.8% in June

Weg S.A. (OTCMKTS:WEGZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,100 shares, a growth of 69.8% from the May 31st total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 202,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WEG Price Performance

Shares of WEGZY opened at $7.61 on Friday. WEG has a 1-year low of $5.93 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.35.

Get WEG alerts:

WEG Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

WEG SA engages in the production and sale of capital goods in Brazil and internationally. The company offers electric motors, generators, and transformers; gear units and geared motors; hydraulic and steam turbines; frequency converters; motor starters and maneuver devices; control and protection of electric circuits for industrial automation; power sockets and switches; and electric traction solutions for heavy vehicles, SUV vehicles, locomotives, and sea transportation capital goods.

Receive News & Ratings for WEG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.