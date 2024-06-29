Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Sawyer & Company Inc

Sawyer & Company Inc trimmed its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 208.0% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 528,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 356,620 shares during the period. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $59.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $207.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.23%.

WFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.15.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

