Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in June

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Down 0.5 %

OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $21.56 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, lifestyle, and outdoor living products; apparel and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, and consumables; and office products and solutions, such as stationery, technology, furniture, art supplies, and learning and development resources, as well as print and create, and technical support services through its Officeworks stores.

