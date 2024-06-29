Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Short Interest Up 120.0% in June

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wesfarmers Trading Down 0.5 %
OTCMKTS WFAFY opened at $21.56 on Friday. Wesfarmers has a 12-month low of $15.32 and a 12-month high of $23.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.99 and its 200-day moving average is $20.88.
About Wesfarmers
