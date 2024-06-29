West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decrease of 75.3% from the May 31st total of 42,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 96,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

WJRYY stock opened at $18.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.34. West Japan Railway has a 1 year low of $17.52 and a 1 year high of $22.99.

West Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:WJRYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter. West Japan Railway had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.12%. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Japan Railway will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

West Japan Railway Company provides railway transport services in Japan. The company operates through Mobility, Retail, Real Estate, Travel and Regional Solutions, and Other segments. The Mobility segment provides passenger transportation, station operation and management, cleaning and maintenance, construction, machinery and equipment installation, rolling stock and other facility construction services, as well as engages in the railway operations and electric works.

